Thermoplastic composites: Past the tipping point?

The manufacturing world watched a decade ago as composites gained supremacy over both steel and aluminum in the production of commercial aircraft. They came in the form of fiber-reinforced thermoset tapes, placed automatically on massive tools and cured in even larger autoclaves under tremendous pressure and heat. Used first in the wing and fuselage structures of The Boeing Co.’s (Chicago, IL, US) 787 and the Airbus (Toulouse, France) A350 XWB, these carbon fiber/epoxy primary structures resulted in genuinely revolutionary midsize twin-aisle passenger aircraft that met commercial carrier demands for greater fuel efficiency and operational cost reduction with dramatically reduced operational weight and, into the bargain, increased passenger creature comfort by eliminating the artificially low humidity in passenger cabins once necessary to guard against metallic corrosion.

These aircraft also made composites, particularly those of the carbon fiber-reinforced sort, a household word. And they signaled the composites industry’s first big steps toward what has since been an irreversible advance toward industrialization. As a result, composites received more than a cursory examination in many a previously unreached and under-reached market.

But then reality settled in. Aircraft production, a double-digit per month affair, paid no great penalty for those lengthy autoclave cure cycles necessitated by the use of thermoset resin systems. What lengthy cure added to the cost of the aircraft could be recouped in the long-term savings air carriers would pick up over the aircraft’s service life. it was all about lifecycle cost and ROI. But in those other markets, products from cars to clothes washers were built much more quickly and at far lower cost, and had to appeal directly to consumers in what are often commodity markets. It’s many benefits aside, if any new material or process was going to appeal to these OEMs, it had to bring their cost down, not drive it up. (Who can forget the viral auto industry insistence on US$5/lb carbon fiber?)

Thermoset composite processing has come a long way in ten years. Snap-cure resins (see CW’s report on sub-1-minute-cure epoxies, on p. XX), robotic ATP with onboard, real-time inspection and less energy-intensive and time-consuming out-of-autoclave cure cycles have given a variety of industry processors viable options for low- to medium-volume series production.

Sometimes neglected in all this excitement, thermoplastic composites and those who have developed them for aerospace and other markets have worked in parallel, developing thermoplastic composites (TPCs) Although thermoplastics, like thermosets, must be thoroughly consolidated to achieve required part surface quality and reduce void content to acceptable levels (<2% in aerospace), they do not crosslink, and therefore, require no lengthy ramp up and cool down regimen to control resulting material performance parameters. They also are inherently fatigue-resistant (addressing a key concern for the aircraft manufacturer). Indeed, CW’s coverage (here) of aircraft TPCs dates back to leading edge applications on the Airbus A320/330 and A380 (circa. 2006).

It makes sense, then, that automated placement, unidirectional (UD) tape and thermoplastics have recently converged. But the momentum it has gained is a bit breathtaking: In CW’s 2017 print article (here) and CW Blog series on automated preforming (beginning here) and its two-part 2018 series on in-situ consolidation of TPCs (Part 1 here and Part 2 here), the potential for placement, consolidation and real-time inspection of thermoplastic composite tapes in a single step, without subsequent application of heat and pressure via autoclave or other means, is within reach.

The savings in time, capital and operating expenses these TPC developments represent is now impossible to ignore. Indeed, for its recent TPC coverage, CW has been in contact with no less than 18 companies that offer automated tape placement technology: Accudyne, AFPT, Automated Dynamics, Automation Steeg and Hoffmeyer, Broetje, Cevotec, Composite Alliance Corp., Compositence, Coriolis, Dieffenbacher, Fill, Mikrosam, MTorres, Novotech, Tri-Mack Plastics, Van Wees UD and Crossply Technology, Voith Composites and Cetim. This list is by no means exhaustive. Others are doing the same and still others are focused on overmolding of tailored tape blanks, which is a purely TPC process. (Discover more about this developing technology at CW’s upcoming conference “Composites Overmolding: A 1-minute cycle time initiative” (June 13-14, 2018). Read more about it online here.)

Notably, a once fragmented supply chain is now coming together into a more integrated, streamlined whole, possessed of truly industrial capacity in both aerospace and nonaerospace markets (a not unimportant keystone of the trending developments recorded on pp. XX and XX).

These developments are no surprise to those who helped create them. Exactly one year ago, CW sat down with Tim Herr, aerospace director at Victrex (Thornton-Cleveleys, UK) and Tom Kneath, director of sales and marketing for Tri-Mack Plastics Mfg. Corp. (Bristol, RI, US) to discuss the formation of TxV Aero Composites. “Thermoplastic composites has been ‘the next big thing’ for 30 years,” Herr quipped. The drive to abbreviate part production cycles has come full-circle. “More recently,” he pointed out, “the commercial aerospace market has signaled that thermoplastic composites are the material of the future that will enable them to achieve necessary cost reduction via highly automated production systems. Manufacturers have made it clear to us that their throughput rate must be higher than it is today.”

It is no mere coincidence that Hexcel (Stamford, CT, US), the principal supplier of carbon fiber to Airbus for its commercial aircaft, partnered with thermoplastics source Arkema (Columbes, France) a mere two weeks after Toray Industries (Tokyo, Japan), the carbon fiber source for Boeing, announced its impending acquisition of multinational thermoplastics giant TenCate Advanced Composites (Morgan Hill, CA, US and Nijverdal, The Netherlands).

Indeed, 2018 press releases from Daher (Marseille, France) and LMI Aerospace (St. Louis, MO, US) have touted multi-year contracts with Boeing for thermoplastic composite parts. And Toray has explained its recent purchase of TenCate by saying the use of thermoplastic prepreg will further increase for medium- and small-sized mass-produced aircraft.

Even the long reluctant automotive market is increasingly talking about the short cycle times offered by TPCs.

”That future opportunity we predicted seems to be materializing now.” said Herr. “And aerospace is coming along for the ride, or perhaps more accurately, pushing the swell already generated by the automotive industry and other industrial sectors into a much larger wave.”

To put it another way, it’s possible that TPCs have reached Malcom Gladwell’s “tipping point” — that place in a technology’s overall development where its logic, its overall suitability, it’s general superiority to alternatives, metal and composite alike, are demonstrable and known by enough suppliers, molders and end-users that their incorporation into a multitude of products in a broad selection of end-markets cannot be stopped.