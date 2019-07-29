CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: RAMPF Group

RAKU Tool WB-0890 epoxy board. Source | RAMPF Group

RAMPF Group Inc. (Wixom, Mich., U.S.) is presenting its full range of model, mold and tool engineering materials for the automotive, marine and aerospace industries. New in the portfolio are liquid resin systems for structural and interior aerospace composites applications. This year’s product highlights include epoxy board and contour paste.

RAKU Tool WB-0890 epoxy board for composite manufacturing offers an extremely fine surface structure, which is said to significantly reduces both finishing and the amount of sealer that has to be used. The surface finish can be transferred from the master model to the prepreg mold, so that no re-sanding of the mold is required and the service life of the prepreg molds is significantly increased. It is reportedly easy and quick to machine and compatible with all industry-standard paints, release agents and epoxy prepregs. The T g of this material is 110°C.

RAKU Tool WB-0950 high-temperature epoxy board for tools and molds can be bonded in various shapes and sizes. It is heat resistant up to 200°C, has a closed surface structure and exhibits excellent machinability and good dimensional stability. The board is designed for the manufacture of layup tools for prepregs and vacuum forming molds. A special RAKU Tool adhesive matched in hardness and color also is available.

RAKU Tool CP-6131 close-contour paste is a two-component epoxy system that is applied to a close-contour substructure by hand or using a CNC machine. Many kinds of supporting structures can be used, including RAKU Tool SB-0080 styling board, EPS and cast aluminum. RAKU Tool CP-6131 is said to be easy to process and apply. The production process is fast and efficient – direct tooling does not require the production of a model, and the close-contour shape facilitates faster milling times. Furthermore, as with all close-contour products, less material is used and less waste is produced.

RAKU EI-2510 structural liquid resin system is designed to match the performance of toughened high-T g prepreg epoxy systems for vacuum infusion and resin transfer molding (RTM) processing. RAKU EI-2510 has a very low viscosity (200 mPas at 40°C) to allow for low-cost infrastructure and tooling, while offering a pot life of 2 hours and a cure time of 2 hours at 120°C. Fully cured, the system has a dry T g of 210°C and excellent hot-wet properties. The system is designed for high fracture toughness and is said to be an excellent candidate for applications that are exposed to a harsh environment and high mechanical, thermal and vibrational loading. Applications include cascades, control surfaces, and structural components.

RAKU EI-2508 is a flame, smoke, toxicity (FST) epoxy system for aircraft interior applications. This unfilled epoxy combines good FST properties with the strength and performance of a toughened epoxy system. Its low viscosity and a temperature-activated cure profile allow for fast cycle times (full cure can be achieved within 15 minutes). The system is ideal for higher-volume aerospace components like seats (structural and non-structural), pack boards, wall and ceiling panels, overhead bins and lavatory components.