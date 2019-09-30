Benzoxazine tooling prepreg designed for aerospace applications

SHD Composite Materials Inc.’s (Mooresville, N.C., U.S.) benzoxazine tooling prepreg (BX180-220) has been designed for large, high-temperature aerospace tooling applications that require temperature stability, long outlife and tool durability. The company says the material can be supplied on a variety of fabrics to meet cost and manufacturing requirements. BX180-220’s low tack is said to result in optimal handleability in warm conditions, and it has a work life of 1 year at 70°F and a cure temperature of 360°F.

The benzoxazine prepreg was introduced at CAMX in Anaheim, Calif., U.S., in September 2019. SHD Composite Materials Inc. manufactures advanced composite prepreg materials for a variety of applications, offering the same tooling and component prepreg products available from SHD Composite Materials Ltd in the U.S.