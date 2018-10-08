TenCate Advanced Composites recognized with Boeing Performance Excellence Award

Tencate Advanced Composites (Morgan Hill, CA, US) on Oct. 1 announced it has received a Boeing Performance Excellence Award.

Boeing (Chicago, IL, US) issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. This year, Boeing recognized 415 of over 13,000 suppliers for either a Gold or Silver level Award, representing the top 3% of suppliers. TenCate represents one of only 329 suppliers to receive the Silver Award.