Rock West Composites opens Tijuana-based production facility

Rock West Composites (San Diego, CA, US) announced Oct. 16 the official opening of a new composites production facility in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

The new Tijuana location will be doing production work using manufacturing processes including resin infusion, bladder molding, roll wrapping, wet layup and precision composite assembly. The building also has an area for clean manufacturing requirements. The plant is only a short 30-minute drive from the San Diego headquarters.