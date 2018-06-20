Reliance Industries to set up India's first carbon fiber production line

Reliance Industries Ltd. (Mumbai, India) announced in its annual report the company is investing in setting up India's first carbon fiber production line to cater to India's aerospace and defense sectors as well as for industrial applications.

In September of 2017 Reliance Industries acquired the assets of Kemrock Industries (Vadodara, India) to enter the composites business and is focusing on thermoset composites such as glass and carbon fiber reinforced polymers (FRPs).

In addition to aerospace and defense, the company has stated its areas of interest include wind mill blades, parts for railways and metros, and infrastructure projects.