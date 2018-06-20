Reliance Industries to set up India's first carbon fiber production line

The company will cater to India’s aerospace and defense sectors as well as industrial and infrastructure. 

Scott Francis
News Post: 6/20/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

Reliance Industries Ltd. (Mumbai, India) announced in its annual report the company is investing in setting up India's first carbon fiber production line to cater to India's aerospace and defense sectors as well as for industrial applications.

In September of 2017 Reliance Industries acquired the assets of Kemrock Industries (Vadodara, India) to enter the composites business and is focusing on thermoset composites such as glass and carbon fiber reinforced polymers (FRPs).

In addition to aerospace and defense, the company has stated its areas of interest include wind mill blades, parts for railways and metros, and infrastructure projects.

 

Editor Pick

High Strain Dynamics to offer R&D services

The company is expanding its business to act as a strategic technical partner to assist companies with product development, material testing and process optimization.

News

Reliance Industries to set up India's first carbon fiber production line

UAC and COMAC approved the general layout of CR929 next new wide-body aircraft

ACIC 2019 issues call for papers

People on the Move: June 2018

Carbon fiber components featured in Polestar 1

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.