People in composites: December 2024

Building Composites LLC welcomes four new additions to leadership team

Building Composites LLC (Moraine, Ohio, U.S.) announces the hiring of Troy Ferryman as controller, Amy Loff as human resources and environmental manager, Jack Lay as plant manager and Anya Khabarova as director of engineering.

As controller, Ferryman brings more than 20 years of professional financial expertise to Building Composites. His career background includes finance, accounting and various management roles. In addition to Ferryman’s accounting certification, he earned an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

Troy Ferryman and Amy Loff.

As the company’s human resources and environmental manager, Loff will support the Building Composites team with more than two decades of career experience among diverse roles, ranging from quality and environmental management to test management and operations direction. She earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Dayton.

“I’m proud to welcome the additions of Troy and Amy to our growing executive team,” says Andy Loff, CEO at Building Composites. “The ability to skillfully manage a team is essential for any company, and it’s evident that Troy and Amy will be great benefits to us.”

Along with his extensive engineering background, Jack Lay brings a wealth of experience in product management to the team. As plant manager, his responsibilities at Building Composites will involve managing production, ensuring safety, and implementing operating procedures for associates. Lay earned a master’s degree in engineering from Cornell University and has attained several notable achievements during his career, including a U.S. patent and General Electric T-700 Engine Level 2 Gold Quality Award.

Jack Lay and Anya Khabarova.

As a creative structural engineer specializing in innovative materials and disruptive technologies since 2006, Anya Khabarova will join Building Composites as the director of engineering. Previously, she worked as a construction site foreman and project manager. She also helped develop 3D printed structures and systems, including the R. Buckminster Fuller Visitor Center in Carbondale, Illinois, and a patented load-bearing panelized structural system.

“It’s both an honor and a privilege to announce the additions of Jack and Anya,” adds Loff. “I could not have imagined better-suited leaders to join our team of executives.”

The company has brought its state-of-the-art manufacturing along with approximately 100 jobs to the Dayton area. Its fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) HyperWall panel system is a high-quality, sustainable exterior building skin system that simplifies building construction while enabling greater versatility and reduced overall project costs.

Lockheed Martin elects new board of directors member On Dec. 11, Lockheed Martin (Bethesda, Md., U.S.) the election of Admiral John C. Aquilino, former commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, to the company’s board, effective immediately. Admiral John C. Aquilino, Lockheed Martin board of directors member. “Admiral Aquilino’s service to the nation and extensive experience in complex, global operations, including in the Indo-Pacific, will bring valuable insight to the board,” says Lockheed Martin chairman, president and CEO Jim Taiclet. “His perspective as a leader and warfighter will enhance board oversight. We look forward to working with him as we continue to advance our 21st century security strategy to strengthen deterrence and create a more advanced, resilient and collaborative defense industrial base.” Aquilino served as the 26th commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, responsible for all U.S. military activities in the Indo-Pacific from 2021 until his retirement as a four-star admiral in July 2024. His previous assignments include serving as the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, the commander of the U.S. Fifth Fleet and Naval Forces Central Command and the commander of Carrier Strike Group 2. Commissioned in 1984 following graduation from the U.S. Naval Academy, Aquilino has served as a fighter pilot in every geographic combatant command and participated in nearly every major military operation after his commissioning. He is also a graduate of the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), Joint Forces Staff College and Harvard Kennedy School’s executive education program in national and international security. Aquilino is considered an independent director under applicable rules and regulations and will serve on the Classified Business and Security Committee.

UTRF Innovation Awards celebrates researcher contributions

Dr. Wei Li and Dr. Uday Vaidya.

The UT Research Foundation (UTRF, Knoxville, Tenn., U.S.) hosted its annual Innovation Awards on Nov. 25 in Knoxville and Dec. 4 in Memphis, commemorating 90 years of advancing research, commercialization and innovation. UTRF recognized three startups, 36 commercialization agreements and 25 issued patents during these two events. Additionally, UTRF recognized two researchers with the 2024 Innovator of the Year award, highlighting their impact on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Uday Vaidya received the award for his work in advancing the field of advanced composites. Vaidya, UT/ORNL governor’s chair in advanced composites manufacturing, is a professor, mentor and CTO for the Institute for Advanced Composites and Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI).

Vaidya’s impact goes beyond patents and company startups; he has fostered a generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, including Dr. Ryan Spencer of ThermaMatrix, Dr. Hicham Ghossein of Endeavor Composites, Alex Stiles of Vitriform3D and Vinit Chaudhary of Aligned Composites Technology. All four entrepreneurs are participants of the “Innovation Crossroads” program at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

"Dr. Vaidya is one of our most prolific innovators,” says Kusum Rathore, UTRF VP, Multi-Campus Office. “His contributions to advanced composites and his dedication to mentoring the next wave of innovators and entrepreneurs make him an invaluable asset to UTRF and the entire UT community.”

Dr. Wei Li of the UT Health Science Center (UTHSC) was honored for his work in medicinal chemistry and small-molecule drug discovery. Li, a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Director of the UTHSC College of Pharmacy Drug Discovery Center, has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers and holds more than ten U.S. patents. As founder and chief scientific officer of SEAK Therapeutics LLC, Li is translating research into real-world therapeutic solutions with the potential to address critical health challenges.

“Dr. Li is a prolific researcher, generous collaborator, and simply a joy to work with,” says Todd Ponzio, UTRF VP, Health Science Center Office. “His unwavering dedication to drug discovery is an asset not only to UTHSC but also to the future patients who will benefit from his work. UTRF is proud to present him with the 2024 Innovator of the Year award.”

Gurit announces changes to its board of directors On Dec. 16, Gurit (Zurich, Switzerland) announced that Dr. Bettina Gerharz-Kalte has decided not to stand for re-election to the board of directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 15, 2025. In preparation for this change, the board of directors will propose to the AGM the election of Dr. Libo Zhang as a new member of the board. Gerharz-Kalte was elected to the Gurit board of directors in April 2019 and joined the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC) shortly thereafter, serving as chair since 2021. She is a highly esteemed member of the board recognized for her extensive expertise in the global chemical and materials market, sustainability and global leadership. She is well known for integrity and foresight. The board of directors would like to thank her for her contribution to the strategic direction, her unwavering commitment, her engagement in creating a collaborative culture and solid governance structures. The board will propose to the AGM the election of Zhang as a new member of the board. Zhang, a German national, brings a wealth of international strategic business expertise and a strong background in finance and audit. She holds an MBA and a Ph.D. in economics and business administration from Georg-August-Universität, Göttingen, Germany, and has completed an Executive Management Program at the University of Oxford. Zhang’s distinguished career includes leadership roles across multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive, chemicals and semiconductors, with a focus on bridging business operations between U.S., Europe and Asia. She is currently a member of the board of directors at VAT Group AG, where she serves on the Audit Committee and chairs the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Additionally, she holds board and advisory roles at LEM Holding AG and SPT Roth AG. Nick Huber will stand for re-election as a member of the NCC at the upcoming AGM. Should he be re-elected, the board of directors plans to appoint him as chairman of the NCC. Huber has been a member of the Gurit board of directors since 1995. He was already the chairman of the NCC from 2008-2016 and has been a member again since 2017. His stewardship will ensure continuity and development of Gurit’s nomination and compensation practices.

BYK appoints global CTO, head of R&D

Dr. Michael Schmidt, BYK-Chemie CTO and global head of R&D.

BYK-Chemie GmbH (Wesel, Germany), a global specialty chemicals company, announces the appointment of Dr. Michael Schmidt as its new CTO and global head of R&D. Schmidt brings with him a strong international career in Asia and extensive experience in R&D, in production and engineering, and in various commercial functions.

Schmidt began his career at Bayer AG in 2001 after completing his Ph.D. in polymer science. In 2021, he was awarded an advisory professorship at

Donghua University in Shanghai, China. After holding various management

positions in Germany and abroad, he was appointed global head of innovation for the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Business Unit at Covestro in 2023.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Michael Schmidt to our management team,”

says Dr. Jörg Hinnerwisch, division president of BYK. “His extensive international experience and understanding of global markets, innovative research and sustainable development, and digitalization make him the ideal person for this key position. We are confident that he will play an important part in driving forward our innovation strategy and further strengthening our market position.”

In his new role, Schmidt will lead global R&D activities, working closely with all BYK business units and external innovation ecosystems to develop differentiating and value-adding additive solutions. In particular, he will focus on driving forward sustainable product and process innovation, digital transformation in R&D and translating regulatory requirements

into innovative products.

New management for Dieffenbacher Recycling business unit On Dec. 1, 2024, Michael Rupp became head of the Recycling business unit at German machine and plant manufacturer Dieffenbacher GmbH in Eppingen. He will be responsible for the company’s waste wood recycling and waste-to-product solutions and further developing and expanding fuel processing for solid fuel solutions — the fluidized bed process —i n close cooperation with the Energy business unit. “Michael Rupp has the experience needed to meet these challenges. We are confident in his ability to continue expanding our Recycling business unit and our innovative solutions,” says Dieffenbacher CEO Christian Dieffenbacher. “I also want to sincerely thank Stefan Zipf, who took on this position on an interim basis in addition to his responsibilities as head of the Wood business unit.” Michael Rupp becomes head of Dieffenbacher’s Recycling business unit. Before joining Dieffenbacher, Rupp worked for the Austrian Andritz Group for more than 30 years, initially in project management in the Pulp and Paper division and later as sales manager and sales director in the company’s Panelboard Group. From 2019, Rupp was VP of the Andritz Panelboard Group. From 2014 until his departure, he was also managing director of the Andritz subsidiary Modul Systeme. “The highly motivated team of the Recycling business unit gave me an extremely warm welcome, and I’m benefiting greatly from their experience and expertise,” says Rupp. “Together, we will continue to develop the recycling business at Dieffenbacher and offer our customers advanced solutions that give them a decisive competitive edge.”

Vartega additions strengthen board of directors

Vartega Inc. (Denver, Colo., U.S.) announces the appointment of Andreas Wuellner and Tim Swales to its board of directors. These industry leaders bring a wealth of experience and strategic vision to support Vartega’s mission of creating a more sustainable future through cutting-edge composite recycling solutions.

Wuellner joins the board with an extensive background in the automotive, industrial and renewable energy sectors. With more than 30 years of leadership experience, he has driven innovation and growth in global organizations including his roles as president and chairman of SGL Carbon’s Carbon Fiber and Composites Business Unit. His expertise in developing sustainable strategies aligns closely with Vartega’s commitment to advancing circular economy principles within the composites industry.

Swales, a recognized expert in materials science and sustainability, brings decades of experience in product innovation, R&D and environmental stewardship. As the former CTO at Johns Manville, Swales has led initiatives that have reshaped the way industries approach sustainable manufacturing and material recovery. His insights will be instrumental in guiding Vartega’s growth and impact.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andreas and Tim to our board of directors,” says Andrew Maxey, CEO of Vartega. “Their track records and deep commitment to sustainability will help propel Vartega’s vision forward as we expand our capabilities and drive adoption of recycled materials across industries.”

Vartega also expressed its gratitude to Shari Kennet and Ed Pilpel for their dedicated service on the board over the past several years. “Shari and Ed have been instrumental in guiding Vartega through a period of significant growth and transformation,” notes Maxey. “We are grateful for their leadership and commitment, and for their continued support as strategic advisors.”