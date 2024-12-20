People in composites: December 2024
Lockheed Martin, Building Composites LLC, Gurit, BYK, Dieffenbacher, Vartega, the UT Research Foundation and OSG USA spotlight new hires, member additions or award honorees.
Building Composites LLC welcomes four new additions to leadership team
Building Composites LLC (Moraine, Ohio, U.S.) announces the hiring of Troy Ferryman as controller, Amy Loff as human resources and environmental manager, Jack Lay as plant manager and Anya Khabarova as director of engineering.
As controller, Ferryman brings more than 20 years of professional financial expertise to Building Composites. His career background includes finance, accounting and various management roles. In addition to Ferryman’s accounting certification, he earned an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.
As the company’s human resources and environmental manager, Loff will support the Building Composites team with more than two decades of career experience among diverse roles, ranging from quality and environmental management to test management and operations direction. She earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Dayton.
“I’m proud to welcome the additions of Troy and Amy to our growing executive team,” says Andy Loff, CEO at Building Composites. “The ability to skillfully manage a team is essential for any company, and it’s evident that Troy and Amy will be great benefits to us.”
Along with his extensive engineering background, Jack Lay brings a wealth of experience in product management to the team. As plant manager, his responsibilities at Building Composites will involve managing production, ensuring safety, and implementing operating procedures for associates. Lay earned a master’s degree in engineering from Cornell University and has attained several notable achievements during his career, including a U.S. patent and General Electric T-700 Engine Level 2 Gold Quality Award.
As a creative structural engineer specializing in innovative materials and disruptive technologies since 2006, Anya Khabarova will join Building Composites as the director of engineering. Previously, she worked as a construction site foreman and project manager. She also helped develop 3D printed structures and systems, including the R. Buckminster Fuller Visitor Center in Carbondale, Illinois, and a patented load-bearing panelized structural system.
“It’s both an honor and a privilege to announce the additions of Jack and Anya,” adds Loff. “I could not have imagined better-suited leaders to join our team of executives.”
The company has brought its state-of-the-art manufacturing along with approximately 100 jobs to the Dayton area. Its fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) HyperWall panel system is a high-quality, sustainable exterior building skin system that simplifies building construction while enabling greater versatility and reduced overall project costs.
UTRF Innovation Awards celebrates researcher contributions
The UT Research Foundation (UTRF, Knoxville, Tenn., U.S.) hosted its annual Innovation Awards on Nov. 25 in Knoxville and Dec. 4 in Memphis, commemorating 90 years of advancing research, commercialization and innovation. UTRF recognized three startups, 36 commercialization agreements and 25 issued patents during these two events. Additionally, UTRF recognized two researchers with the 2024 Innovator of the Year award, highlighting their impact on innovation and entrepreneurship.
Dr. Uday Vaidya received the award for his work in advancing the field of advanced composites. Vaidya, UT/ORNL governor’s chair in advanced composites manufacturing, is a professor, mentor and CTO for the Institute for Advanced Composites and Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI).
Vaidya’s impact goes beyond patents and company startups; he has fostered a generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, including Dr. Ryan Spencer of ThermaMatrix, Dr. Hicham Ghossein of Endeavor Composites, Alex Stiles of Vitriform3D and Vinit Chaudhary of Aligned Composites Technology. All four entrepreneurs are participants of the “Innovation Crossroads” program at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
"Dr. Vaidya is one of our most prolific innovators,” says Kusum Rathore, UTRF VP, Multi-Campus Office. “His contributions to advanced composites and his dedication to mentoring the next wave of innovators and entrepreneurs make him an invaluable asset to UTRF and the entire UT community.”
Dr. Wei Li of the UT Health Science Center (UTHSC) was honored for his work in medicinal chemistry and small-molecule drug discovery. Li, a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Director of the UTHSC College of Pharmacy Drug Discovery Center, has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers and holds more than ten U.S. patents. As founder and chief scientific officer of SEAK Therapeutics LLC, Li is translating research into real-world therapeutic solutions with the potential to address critical health challenges.
“Dr. Li is a prolific researcher, generous collaborator, and simply a joy to work with,” says Todd Ponzio, UTRF VP, Health Science Center Office. “His unwavering dedication to drug discovery is an asset not only to UTHSC but also to the future patients who will benefit from his work. UTRF is proud to present him with the 2024 Innovator of the Year award.”
BYK appoints global CTO, head of R&D
BYK-Chemie GmbH (Wesel, Germany), a global specialty chemicals company, announces the appointment of Dr. Michael Schmidt as its new CTO and global head of R&D. Schmidt brings with him a strong international career in Asia and extensive experience in R&D, in production and engineering, and in various commercial functions.
Schmidt began his career at Bayer AG in 2001 after completing his Ph.D. in polymer science. In 2021, he was awarded an advisory professorship at
Donghua University in Shanghai, China. After holding various management
positions in Germany and abroad, he was appointed global head of innovation for the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Business Unit at Covestro in 2023.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Michael Schmidt to our management team,”
says Dr. Jörg Hinnerwisch, division president of BYK. “His extensive international experience and understanding of global markets, innovative research and sustainable development, and digitalization make him the ideal person for this key position. We are confident that he will play an important part in driving forward our innovation strategy and further strengthening our market position.”
In his new role, Schmidt will lead global R&D activities, working closely with all BYK business units and external innovation ecosystems to develop differentiating and value-adding additive solutions. In particular, he will focus on driving forward sustainable product and process innovation, digital transformation in R&D and translating regulatory requirements
into innovative products.
Vartega additions strengthen board of directors
Vartega Inc. (Denver, Colo., U.S.) announces the appointment of Andreas Wuellner and Tim Swales to its board of directors. These industry leaders bring a wealth of experience and strategic vision to support Vartega’s mission of creating a more sustainable future through cutting-edge composite recycling solutions.
Wuellner joins the board with an extensive background in the automotive, industrial and renewable energy sectors. With more than 30 years of leadership experience, he has driven innovation and growth in global organizations including his roles as president and chairman of SGL Carbon’s Carbon Fiber and Composites Business Unit. His expertise in developing sustainable strategies aligns closely with Vartega’s commitment to advancing circular economy principles within the composites industry.
Swales, a recognized expert in materials science and sustainability, brings decades of experience in product innovation, R&D and environmental stewardship. As the former CTO at Johns Manville, Swales has led initiatives that have reshaped the way industries approach sustainable manufacturing and material recovery. His insights will be instrumental in guiding Vartega’s growth and impact.
“We are thrilled to welcome Andreas and Tim to our board of directors,” says Andrew Maxey, CEO of Vartega. “Their track records and deep commitment to sustainability will help propel Vartega’s vision forward as we expand our capabilities and drive adoption of recycled materials across industries.”
Vartega also expressed its gratitude to Shari Kennet and Ed Pilpel for their dedicated service on the board over the past several years. “Shari and Ed have been instrumental in guiding Vartega through a period of significant growth and transformation,” notes Maxey. “We are grateful for their leadership and commitment, and for their continued support as strategic advisors.”
