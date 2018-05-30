Kordsa composite facility receives quality and risk management certification for aerospace and defense

The facility has received BS EN ISO 9001:2015 and EN 9100:2016 (AS9100D) certification – an international standard for quality and risk management in aerospace and defense industry.

Kordsa (Istanbul, Turkey) announced May 30 its manufacturing facility at Composite Technologies Center of Excellence (Istanbul, Turkey) has received BS EN ISO 9001:2015 and EN 9100:2016 (AS9100D) certification, which is an international standard for quality and risk management in aerospace and defense industry.

Korda’s facility at Composite Technologies Center of Excellence – a technology hub inaugurated in cooperation with Sabancı University (Istanbul, Turkey) – is a home to basic research, applied research, technology development, product development, entrepreneurship as well as  production processes in composites technologies.

 

