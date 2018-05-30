Kordsa composite facility receives quality and risk management certification for aerospace and defense

Related Topics:
Kordsa (Istanbul, Turkey) announced May 30 its manufacturing facility at Composite Technologies Center of Excellence (Istanbul, Turkey) has received BS EN ISO 9001:2015 and EN 9100:2016 (AS9100D) certification, which is an international standard for quality and risk management in aerospace and defense industry.
Korda’s facility at Composite Technologies Center of Excellence – a technology hub inaugurated in cooperation with Sabancı University (Istanbul, Turkey) – is a home to basic research, applied research, technology development, product development, entrepreneurship as well as production processes in composites technologies.
