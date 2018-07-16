Airbus introduces A220 aircraft family

Airbus (Toulouse, France) revealed the A220 at a ceremony held on July 10 at its Henri-Ziegler Delivery Centre.

The A220 family comprises two models, the A220-100 and A220-300, formerly Bombardier Inc.’s C Series (CS100 and CS300). The aircraft are optimized for the 100 to 150 seat market and complement Airbus’ existing A320neo family.

“Everyone at Airbus has been looking forward to this historic moment. Today, we are thrilled to welcome the A220 to the Airbus family and are honoured to see it wearing its new Airbus colours for the first time,” says Guillaume Faury, Airbus president Commercial Aircraft. “I pay tribute to all the women and men at Bombardier and the supply chain who have strived over the past years to bring this fantastic aircraft to the world. The A220 now enters a new phase in its career with all Airbus’ ressources behind it to further its commercial success worldwide."

Eric Schulz, Airbus chief commercial officer, says, “We are enthusiastic about incorporating the A220 in the Airbus Family. I have received positive feedback from customers, and this contributes to my optimism that within the Airbus network, we will make the A220 a great commercial success."