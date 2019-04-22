Sicomin launches MaxCore sandwich core

Sicomin (Châteauneuf les Martigues, France), supplier of advanced epoxy systems, at JEC World 2019 in March launched MaxCore, a new concept of sandwich core particularly suitable for infusion processes. Fiber reinforcements are reportedly inserted in multiple orientations and are responsible for 100% of the mechanical properties of the core.

Sicomin says it is able to place these reinforcement fibers with precise fiber angles and positions within the core using a patented manufacturing process.

Due to the mechanical contribution of the fiber reinforcement, MaxCore reportedly does not rely on denser core material, and is therefore said to be a cost-effective option compared with classic foam cores used in composite panels. As the core material is solely a carrier for the fiber reinforcement, cores can be selected based on other required parameters such as fire and smoke behavior, water resistance, thermoformable ability, low resin absorption or sustainable chemistry.

MaxCore’s patented fiber insertion method can be applied to kits in which fiber orientations are engineered within each panel to incorporate openings such as windows and doors, and to provide additional local reinforcement. The core material is also said to be compatible with a variety of manufacturing processes and can be used with epoxy, polyester and vinylester resin systems. Its fiber insertion technique can be applied with a variety of materials, including aramid, carbon, basalt, natural, thermoplastic and glass fibers.