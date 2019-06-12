PEEKSense high-temperature thermocouple for PEEK composites curing

TE Wire & Cable’s (Saddle Brook, N.J., U.S.) PEEKSense thermocouple sensor is a high-temperature autoclave thermocouple assembly for polyetheretherketone (PEEK) composite applications. Retaining the temperature-sensing capabilities of the company’s AccuClave product line, PEEKSense was designed to withstand greater temperatures (up to 400°C) for longer cycles.

Applicable materials include PEEK, polyaryletherketone (PAEK), polyetherketoneketone (PEKK) and polyimide composites. Available in lengths between 3 and 100 feet, PEEKSense conforms to Special Limits ASTM E230/E230M, Class I IEC 60584 and BAC 5621. Additional features are said to include high tensile strength, chemical resistance and abrasion resistance; better handling for operators; and standard wire construction of flame retardant-applied liquid polyimide.