New prepreg material designed for advanced radome systems

Park Electrochemical Corp. (Melville, NY, US) announced on Oct. 15 the introduction of RadarWave, a new family of prepreg materials used to manufacture advanced radome systems for aerospace and defense applications.

Radomes are structural enclosures which protect RF/microwave and other antennas that transmit and receive electromagnetic signals from air, space, marine and ground based platforms. Radomes are constructed with advanced composite materials which are designed and engineered to optimize dielectric performance and minimize electromagnetic signal transmission loss while protecting the antenna and, in some cases, aircraft structural integrity. Increasingly advanced aerospace and defense electronics systems require radomes that are designed and engineered with radome materials necessary to accommodate the technical performance needs of these systems.

According to Park Electrochemical Corp., RadarWave materials exhibit transmissivity properties similar to those of higher cost esoteric materials traditionally used to manufacture advanced radome systems.