New fast press curable resin aimed at automotive mass production

Kordsa (Istanbul,Turkey) has introduced a new fast press curable prepreg system in composites technologies with an aim to supply materials solutions for manufacturing large volume, low-cost, quality composite parts.

The company has developed a new generation fast press curable resin called CM14, which eliminates waterspot and whitespot problems, reportedly providing high visual clarity. The new resin, developed at Kordsa’s R&D center located at Composite Technologies Center of Excellence (Istanbul, Turkey), is especially formulated for a cosmetic grade visual carbon look and is said to enable the possibility of prepreg use in automotive mass production.