New fast press curable resin aimed at automotive mass production

Kordsa’s fast press curable resin boasts an enhanced visual quality, enabling the possibility of prepreg use in automotive mass production.

Kordsa (Istanbul,Turkey) has introduced a new fast press curable prepreg system in composites technologies with an aim to supply materials solutions for manufacturing large volume, low-cost, quality composite parts.

The company has developed a new generation fast press curable resin called CM14, which eliminates waterspot and whitespot problems, reportedly providing high visual clarity. The new resin, developed at Kordsa’s R&D center located at Composite Technologies Center of Excellence (Istanbul, Turkey), is especially formulated for a cosmetic grade visual carbon look and is said to enable the possibility of prepreg use in automotive mass production.

