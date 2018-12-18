Related Topics:
Kordsa (Istanbul,Turkey) has introduced a new fast press curable prepreg system in composites technologies with an aim to supply materials solutions for manufacturing large volume, low-cost, quality composite parts.
The company has developed a new generation fast press curable resin called CM14, which eliminates waterspot and whitespot problems, reportedly providing high visual clarity. The new resin, developed at Kordsa’s R&D center located at Composite Technologies Center of Excellence (Istanbul, Turkey), is especially formulated for a cosmetic grade visual carbon look and is said to enable the possibility of prepreg use in automotive mass production.
Editor PickGurit to divest composites components business
Gurit has decided to restructure its composite components business and has begun a divestment process for business unit.
Product
Automatic Vision System from Starrett offers versatility for larger part inspection applications
New fast press curable resin aimed at automotive mass production
Granta MI Version 12 brings materials-enabled Digital Twin closer
SAERTEX introduces unidirectional fabric for for leaf springs
Finepart waterjet system enables precise, non-thermal cutting