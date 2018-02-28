JEC World 2018 Preview: Roth Composite Machinery

Roth Composite Machinery (Steffenberg, Germany) will be exhibiting at the JEC World in Paris in Hall 6 at stand D40. The company will showcase its machine manufacturer competences in filament winding, prepreg and organic sheet production at the international composites industry trade show.

Roth has been developing, planning and manufacturing filament winding machines for more than 50 years and has almost 30 years of experience in the development of fully-automated machines in this sector. The handling of all kinds of fibers, from simple glass fibers to sensitive, highly strong fibers, is part of the company’s expertise. Roth Composite Machinery constructs large production lines working with highest accuracy and effectiveness for the manufacture of hydrogen tanks via filament winding. Beyond that the company has lab machines for filament winding and prepreg at their customers’ disposal for the design or process development.

At the JEC, Roth Composite Machinery (Steffenberg, Germany), will introduce its new trademarked ROTHAWIN technology, which the company says accelerates filament winding processes by five to ten times. Tracing its fully-automated filament winding technology back to the former company Bolenz & Schäfer, Roth is setting new standards with this high-speed winding process, says Bernd Fischer, sales director of Roth Composite Machinery: “Our team of design engineers developed a revolutionary procedure by having realized the new ROTHAWIN technology replacing traditional winding processes and making the production processes much more effective.”