EconCore thermoplastic honeycomb panel production technology

EconCore (Leuven, Belgium)’s ThermHex honeycomb technology converts thermoplastics to technical honeycomb core structures and, combined with inline lamination of skins, produces lightweight sandwich panels. Exploiting the so-called sandwich effect, users of the technology are able to transform commodity thermoplastic materials to high value honeycomb products having high mechanical performance at much lower weight compared to solid extruded materials while at the same time saving on material costs. The true honeycomb structure also outperforms other low-density cores such as fluted or cup-shaped structures sometimes used in packaging and automotive applications.

EconCore’s continuous honeycomb panel production technology consists of feeding (by direction extrusion or pre-extruded flat film/sheet), vacuum forming of the film/sheet to a half-hexagonal “half honeycomb” pattern, folding of the pattern to a technical honeycomb core structure, and bonding of skin materials onto the honeycomb core to make sandwich panels. Using the high speed in line process, the user is able to realize products at minimal cost, minimal weight, and minimal environmental impact.



A leading example of the success with true honeycomb core-based products is in reusable packaging with collapsible sleeve packs which are very popular among automotive OEMs for inter/intra site logistics. Sleeve packs made using EconCore technology are setting new performance standards in terms of maximum load and this no doubt is a key reason for market share growth over the last 3 years to level upwards of 20 percent of the European OEM market. “With reusable packaging set to grow in North America the time is ripe for a new user to leap-frog and take the lead with EconCore for resuable packaging in the region”, says John Sewell responsible for business development at EconCore.



Moreover, the excellent thermoformability of the thermoplastic honeycomb sandwich panels is very much desired especially in automotive applications. Also, the still air within the honeycomb cells enhances thermal insulation and the honeycomb structure serves to improve acoustic absorption.



The versatility of the technology allows for wide range of core materials in addition to polyolefins (PP and PE). Thermoplastics including PET, PVC, ABS, PVC, PMMA, bio-based PLA, and engineering and high-performance polymers such as PC, PA, PPS, PEI are proven for the process. The versatility extends to skin materials ranging from thermoplastics to thermoplastic composites reinforced with glass, carbon, or natural fibers and metals including steel and aluminum.