Cincinnati Inc. launches new carbon fiber reinforced resin for additive manufacturing

New material for Cincinnati Inc.’s Small Area Additive Manufacturing system (SAAM) is designed for custom tooling and fixture applications

Cincinnati Inc. (Harrison, OH, US) has released a new carbon fiber reinforced resin material for its SAAM (Small Area Additive Manufacturing) 3D printing system.

The new material, made from chopped carbon fiber and nylon resin, is impact resistant, lightweight and has a very high strength-to-weight ratio. Carbon fiber reinforcement makes the material stiff, durable and low warping. Advanced inter-layer adhesion results in accurate parts with good dimensions. The material’s superior surface finish makes it well suited for custom tooling applications, as well as assembly, CMM, welding and CNC fixtures.

