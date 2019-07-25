CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Toray Composites Materials America

Toray Composite Materials America Inc. (Tacoma, Wash., U.S.) is featuring its latest innovations in carbon fiber and composite materials. Toray will further define performance advancements in its TORAYCA T1100 carbon fiber. Toray says T1100 has established a new class of carbon fiber (intermediate modulus +) by offering significant improvements in both tensile and modulus strengths vs. traditional intermediate modulus fibers.

Additionally, Toray will promote its extended capabilities which now include Cetex thermoplastic composite materials, following Toray’s acquisition of TenCate Advanced Composites, since renamed Toray Advanced Composites.

Toray notes that standard modulus (SM) carbon fibers typically exhibit a fiber modulus of 33-34 Msi, or slightly higher. These are the most cost-effective fibers as measured by tensile strength or modulus per unit cost. Intermediate modulus (IM) carbon fibers typically exhibit a tensile modulus of 42 Msi. Originally developed for aerospace applications, IM fibers now find use in recreational and industrial applications as well. Toray says its T1100 IM+ carbon fiber offers significant improvements in both tensile and modulus strengths vs. traditional IM fibers.



The company is also featuring its full line of prepreg materials, including unidirectional tape, slit tape, fiberglass fabrics, carbon fiber fabrics and resin products. For commercial aerospace applications, Toray is emphasizing its 3900 series prepregs for aircraft primary structures. This prepreg is available in a variety of forms including unidirectional tape for manual or automated tape laying applications, slit-tape tow for automated fiber placement applications, and plain-weave carbon and glass fabrics.



For general aviation out-of-autoclave (OOA) applications, Toray is featuring its 2510 resin system for primary structural materials. For recreation/sporting goods applications, G-94M is Toray’s standard 250°F to 300°F cure system. This prepreg provides good mechanical properties, controlled flow, easy handling and a high T g .



For industrial applications, Toray’s G83C resin system provides quick cure (290°F for 20 min) or a low-temperature cure (185°F for 6 hours), with the capability to achieve a Class A finish.