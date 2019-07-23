  • PT Youtube
7/23/2019

CAMX 2019 exhibit preview: Aligned Vision

Aligned Vision is featuring its recently launched TARGETGUIDE automatic alignment system at CAMX 2019.

Hannah Mason

Assistant Editor, CompositesWorld

Aligned Vision CAMX 2019

Source | Aligned Vision

 

Aligned Vision (Chelmsford, Mass., U.S.) is featuring its recently launched TARGETGUIDE automatic alignment system, which enables operators to ergonomically position and reposition tooling without manual steering to targets.

Aligned Vision will also display its LASERGUIDE laser templating solution for composite layup, which combines the company’s laser templating with automatic inspection technology to verify material position, fiber orientation and FOD, including peel ply FOD in bonding applications.

According to the company, LASERVISION is now enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), employing machine learning for application development and providing deep learning data to smart manufacturing systems.

Scott Blake will present his CAMX technical paper, “Recent Advances in Artificial Intelligence Applications to Composites Fabrication,” on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.

Additional products on display include the company’s Software Development Kit (SDK), which can be integrated into any production work cell, and its BUILDGUIDE system, which replaces paper travelers and work instructions with Android remotes for advanced composites fabricaiton. BUILDGUIDE provides graphic step-by-step guidance for both layup and non-layup tasks. Booth T50.

