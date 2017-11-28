Episode 13: Avner Ben-Bassat, Plataine Technologies

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Avner Ben-Bassat, president & CEO of Plataine Technologies Ltd., discusses the company’s composites journey (2:55), an example of how software is used (7:00), what is a digital thread (14:01), how is data stored in the digital thread (19:08), business model for the software (20:16), industry 4.0 automation of composites (22:18), concrete small steps composites companies can adopt for better efficiency (24:58).