Velox to distribute Enka materials in Europe

Composites and plastics materials distributor VELOX GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) has announced the expansion of its distribution partnership with Low & Bonar (London, UK). VELOX will be distributing Low & Bonar’s trademarked Enka-Channel and Enka-Fusion resin infusion consumables throughout Europe.

“We are delighted about this new distribution agreement,” says Serge Gradys, business unit manager composites at VELOX. “Low & Bonar is well-experienced in industrial composites and we have successfully worked together in the French market for many years. Now that we have expanded our cooperation on the distribution of the two Enka products in Europe, VELOX will be offering its customers further unique high-performance materials.”

Enka-Channel is a flow feeder for resin infusion. It insures the optimal resin flow during the vacuum infusion process and causes less resin waste. It has a high compression resistance, is easy to cut and can be quickly fixed in the mold. Furthermore, it does not leave any imprint on the surface and junctions are easily possible. Enka-Fusion is a flow media for resin infusion. It reportedly outperforms traditional meshes in resin distribution and guarantees a quick and even resin distribution. Short infusion times, an optimal resin speed and reduced waste of resin are some of the beneficial characteristics of the Enka-Fusion product. Moreover, it is easily moldable and very flexible.

The main applications of Enka-Channel and Enka-Fusion are the marine and wind industries, for example to produce wind turbine blades and vessel hulls. “Compared to spiral tubes the main advantages of the Enka products are better homogeneity of the resin flow and less printthrough,” highlights Gradys.

From 8 to 9 November 2017, VELOX will be present at the Composites Meetings in Nantes, France, where it will gladly answer any questions about the Enka products.