VELOX, Ilium Composites now partners

VELOX GmbH (Hamburg, Germany), a leading pan-European distributor of raw material specialties and solution provider for the plastics and composites industries, announced on November 15 a new distribution partnership with Ilium Composites (Hidd, Bahrain), a manufacturer of unique and innovative glass reinforcements for closed mold and specialty applications.

In order to maximize market penetration and ensure first class service to all customers, Ilium recognized the need to collaborate with a partner that has a broad network, highly technical sales teams and a professional customer service reputation. Upon announcing the partnership, Colin Leatham-Locke, Ilium Composites business development manager, says, “We are delighted to join forces with VELOX, a company with a long and successful history in European distribution. This is a vital step in the growth of Ilium’s regional sales and it was a natural choice after meeting with the VELOX team. Both companies share a vision and culture which will ensure long term, mutual success and continued product innovation, in a market which demands the very highest levels of product quality and service.”

Ilium Composites develops and manufactures advanced fibreglass reinforcements using a new and unique patented process technology. One product range is dedicated to Closed Mould Processes (RTM, Light-RTM, Press), and another range is devoted to the pultrusion process. The specific reinforcements are being applied by customers in the transportation, construction, recreational and alternative energy industries. VELOX will be providing the advanced fiberglass across Europe, beyond Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH region) and Spain.

“We are looking forward to a long and successful cooperation with Ilium Composites and are pleased to offer our customers in the different industries an even more expanded range of high-quality reinforcements,” says Serge Gradys, business unit manager Composites at VELOX. “My special thanks go to Mr. Fabrice Defrance, European commercial manager at Ilium Composites, who put his trust in VELOX in the first place.”