University of Bologna, CMS team up for American Solar Challenge

The University of Bologna (Bologna, Italy) and CMS (Zogno, Italy) presented the Emilia 4 solar powered car at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello on June 11. The car was designed and built by the University of Bologna with CMS as part of the “Onda Solare” (Solar Wave) project.

Emilia 4 is a product of an industrial research project financed by the Emilia-Romagna Region with European Regional Development Funds (POR FESR). In this project, the University of Bologna has been accompanied by various local institutions and companies, including, the CINECA Supercomputing Center (Bologna, Italy).

The development of this futuristic car was based on the use of a series of high-tech features: functional and aerodynamic shape; advanced materials such as carbon fiber laminates, layered panels, and titanium tubing; innovative solutions for the car suspension and car mechanics in general; electric motors; control electronic systems and a solar panel with a higher efficiency.

CMS, producer of industrial machinery and components, took part in the project as technological partner, featuring its CMS Advanced Materials division, which is known for processing composites and aluminium for the automotive and aerospace industries.

Gian Luca Fariselli, group communications director for CMS says, “It is the task of industry to promote research, not only for business purposes, but also, and above all, for the common good. This has led us to support the University of Bologna project through our Research Center, offering our engineers’ and technicians’ know-how and thus raising the participating students’ knowledge level.”

“We took up the Emilia 4 challenge,” adds Lucio Giavazzi, CMS Advanced Materials division manager, “following our constant and strong interest in research and development.”

With the design and production complete, the solar car is ready to travel to the United States. The car will face its first real test in mid-July: the American Solar Challenge, a 3,000 km multi-leg race, from Nebraska to Oregon along US countryside roads. More than 20 teams are to take part in the race, representing the most prestigious universities in the world. The University of Bologna and its Solar Wave project will be the only team to represent Europe.