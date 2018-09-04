Tecniplas shows FRP composite fluid storage solutions at FIEMA

Tecniplas (Cabreúva, SP, Brazil) is participating in the Business, Technology and Knowledge in the Environment Fair (FIEMA), April 10-12, in Bento Gonçalves, Brazil. As the largest Brazilian manufacturer of tanks and special equipment made of FRP composites, the company intends to highlight at FIEMA the advantages of its storage solutions for different types of fluids.



“Tecniplas tanks are designed for [everything from] the storage of potable water to highly corrosive chemicals. Compared to reservoirs made from other materials, such as steel and concrete, our products have higher durability indices, as well as other benefits such as lack of porosity and corrosion-prone points,” says Luís Gustavo Rossi, director of Tecniplas.



The Brazilian South Region has several tanks and special equipment of Tecniplas in operation. In addition to operating in the basic sanitation market, Tecniplas is present in the alcohol and sugar, pulp and paper, food and beverage, chemical and petrochemical and fertilizer sectors.



Rossi also highlights the recent supplies that the company has contributed to the Catarinense Water and Sanitation Company (CASAN, Santa Catarina, Brazil). “The last one was a monolithic tank of 250 m³ for the storage of potable water,” says Rossi.