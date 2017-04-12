Tecniplas produces monolithic tank

The largest Brazilian manufacturer of tanks and special equipment in composites, Tecniplas (Sao Paulo, Brazil), has just completed the production of a water reservoir tank for Catarinense Water and Sanitation Company (CASAN). According to Luis Gustavo Rossi, director of Tecniplas, the tank was produced in a single monolithic piece, despite its dimensions: “At 250m³, 5m in diameter and 12.75 m in height, it is the largest monolithic reservoir to be put into operation at CASAN,” he says, noting that it is possible to manufacture tanks of this type up to 400 m³. Above this, Tecniplas uses oblation, a technology that allows production in sections, for tanks up to 4,500m³ (see this previous story about Tecniplas and oblation: https://www.compositesworld.com/news/-tecniplas-frp-tank-operates-with-zero-maintenance-at-braskem-plant ).

The CASAN reservoir will store potable water and will be part of the supply system of the city of Palma Sola, in the west of Santa Catarina. Because of the type of application, notes Rossi, the tank was produced in accordance with the requirements of Act 2914, of the Brazilian Ministry of Health, which provides for procedures to control the quality of water for human consumption. “We use special resins for contact with drinking water, and also adjust the translucency of these polymers so that sunlight does not contribute to the proliferation of algae.”

Founded in 1976, Tecniplas operates in Cabreúva near Sao Paulo the largest plant for the manufacture of composite tanks and special equipment in Brazil. In addition to operating in the basic sanitation market, the company is present in the alcohol and sugar, pulp and paper, food and beverage, chemical, and petrochemical and fertilizer sectors.

