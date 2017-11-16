Symmetrix Composite Tooling opens second innovation center in Nevada

Symmetrix Composite Tooling (Bristol, RI) has opened its second full-service Composites Innovation Center in Carson City, Nev.

“With the opening of the Nevada center, we’ve added additional capabilities to meet the growing demands of our customers,” says John Barnitt, president of Symmetrix. “Not only do we have increased production capacity, we are now able to create tooling from an even wider range of materials.”

The centerpiece of the Nevada location is the Ares Model 6026 five-axis CNC machining center. In addition to traditional molding materials, Symmetrix can now shape tooling from aluminum, fiberglass and carbon fiber.

“Adding this capability is particularly important for our aerospace customers,” says Barnitt. “We can now meet the growing demand for high-temperature tooling that must be created with a high degree of accuracy.”

The Nevada location will initially handle projects for existing customers and will begin accepting projects for new clients in the spring of 2018.