Symmetrix Composite Tooling opens second innovation center in Nevada

The Nevada location will initially handle projects for existing customers and will begin accepting projects for new clients in the spring of 2018.

Heather Caliendo
News Post: 11/16/2017

Digital Managing Editor

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

Symmetrix Composite Tooling (Bristol, RI) has opened its second full-service Composites Innovation Center in Carson City, Nev.

“With the opening of the Nevada center, we’ve added additional capabilities to meet the growing demands of our customers,” says John Barnitt, president of Symmetrix. “Not only do we have increased production capacity, we are now able to create tooling from an even wider range of materials.”

The centerpiece of the Nevada location is the Ares Model 6026 five-axis CNC machining center. In addition to traditional molding materials, Symmetrix can now shape tooling from aluminum, fiberglass and carbon fiber.

“Adding this capability is particularly important for our aerospace customers,” says Barnitt. “We can now meet the growing demand for high-temperature tooling that must be created with a high degree of accuracy.”

The Nevada location will initially handle projects for existing customers and will begin accepting projects for new clients in the spring of 2018.

Editor Pick

Improving one-piece aerostructures by automating preforming

IAI’s fully automated “one-shot” RTM production line cuts helicopter seat cost 30% vs. hand layup prepreg.

News

Symmetrix Composite Tooling opens second innovation center in Nevada

Webinar: Disk springs using carbon fiber composites

Orbital ATK tests motor case for next-gen launch vehicle

GE Aviations opens CMC facility in Alabama

SGL Group buys out all of BENTELER-SGL joint venture

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.