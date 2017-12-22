Sumitomo Bakelite, GRIP Metal partner on composite applications

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. and GRIP Metal have entered into a strategic joint development agreement to develop innovative, lightweight composite applications. GRIP Metal is derived from the PACE award winning NRS technology which enables metal surface modification resulting in mechanical bonding between friction material and steel backing plates in brake pads.

In addition to automotive products, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. and GRIP Metal will explore markets such as aerospace and building infrastructure where cost effective thermoset composite solutions can add value. The combination of GRIP Metal & thermoset composite provides durable mechanical robustness.

“We are delighted to partner with GRIP Metal to identify new opportunities where the application of GRIP Metal technology in our intelligent hybrid thermoset composite design process can enable significant weight reduction in traditionally ‘out-of-reach’ applications for thermoset composites,” says Goichiro Kuwaki, CEO, Sumitomo Bakelite North America Inc. “Combined with proven high volume industrialized processes such as injection molding, these weight reductions can be achieved with lower lifetime cost than current materials.”

“This partnership is very exciting as GRIP Metal will enable thermoset composite materials to be integrated with metal and create enhanced reinforced thermoset composites,” commented Montu Khokhar, CEO, GRIP Metal.