Spirit AeroSystems joins TPRC as Tier-1 member

The ThermoPlastic composite Research Center (TPRC, Enschede, The Netherlands) welcomes Spirit AeroSystems (Wichita, KS, US), one of the world’s leading aerostructures and components manufacturers, as a new Tier-1 member.

“Spirit AeroSystems joining the TPRC as a Tier-1 member demonstrates the company’s dedication to driving the adoption of new technologies that will open additional opportunities for the aerospace industry,” says Harald Heerink, general manager at TPRC. “In addition, it represents an appropriate step towards our integrated approach to component design, from raw material, through design and manufacturing and on to mass production.”

As a Tier-1 member, Spirit AeroSystems will work alongside other Tier-1 and Tier-2 members, including Boeing (Chicago, IL, US), GKN-Fokker (Redditch, UK), TenCate-Toray (Tokyo, Japan), UTC Aerospace Systems (Charlotte, NC, US), Arconic (New York, NY, US), Victrex (Lancashire, UK) and Vaupell | SB aero (Lindenhurst, NY, US). The TPRC reports that its membership base has grown to a community of 20 members focused on progressing the use of thermoplastic composites.

