Sika offers polymer fibers for concrete

Sika Deutschland GmbH (Bad Urach, Germany) has started producing high-performance concrete reinforcing fibers for clients in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at its manufacturing facility in Troisdorf, Germany, where a new production line has been commissioned. Made of a thermoplastic material (polypropylene), the fibers are used to increase the structural strength of concrete in highly demanding applications. With this new production line, Sika is continuing to expand its range of concrete additives and positioning itself as an innovative single-source supplier to the construction industry.

The global market volume for steel and synthetic fibers used in concrete applications is

estimated at approximately CHF 800 million ($805.3 million USD), with synthetic fibers recording the biggest growth. Macro fibers such as Sika's newly developed and trademarked SikaFiber Force-60 product line typically replace steel reinforcements in concrete or shotcreted structures with demanding performance requirements. Typical areas of use include tunnels, mines, precast concrete elements and industrial floors, as well as foundations and ground slabs. The new fibers not only improve the safety, durability and serviceability of concrete and enhance its performance, but also increase the efficiency of the construction process as they are added to the ready-mixed concrete during mixing.

Sika CEO Paul Schuler says "With our latest innovation, synthetic macro fibers, we want to offer customers new technologies in the area of structural reinforcement. We are carrying out a targeted investment in the build-up of production in the EMEA region, and are confident that these high-performance products have significant growth potential."