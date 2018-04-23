Siemens launches network to accelerate 3D printing in global manufacturing

Siemens (Munich, Germany) announced April 23 the launch of Additive Manufacturing Network, a new online collaborative platform designed to bring on-demand design and engineering expertise, knowledge, digital tools and production capacity for industrial 3D printing to the global manufacturing industry.

First announced in concept at the industrial technology trade show Hannover Messe 2017, and planned for rollout in mid-2018, the platform is now launching with an early adopter program for designers and engineers, manufacturing service providers, 3D printing machine OEMs, material vendors and software providers to join the new ecosystem. By accelerating the distribution of knowledge, as well as streamlining, monitoring and securing the transactions and commercial processes for sourcing high-quality functional prototypes and serial production parts, Siemens’ Additive Manufacturing Network looks to reduce the overall adoption risk of additive manufacturing and create new business opportunities for all members of the global manufacturing community.

“As innovation cycles are getting shorter and shorter, companies need to constantly reimagine their products, reinvent manufacturing and rethink business,” says Jan Mrosik, CEO of the Digital Factory Division, Siemens AG. “[The Additive Manufacturing Network] offers the Additive Manufacturing industry – from product manufacturers, engineering companies, automation technology suppliers all the way to service providers – a place to co-create, co-innovate and come up with completely new business models.”

The online collaborative platform seeks to facilitate access to the latest knowledge and technology to ease the adoption of industrial additive manufacturing in order for customers to digitally transform business operations. Several early partners have joined the network and the early adopter program is currently accepting applications.

“Stratasys and Siemens share a vision for the industrialization of additive manufacturing, which will unlock unique advantages for our customers, helping enable them to create better products more efficiently and economically,” says Scott Sevcik, VP Manufacturing Solutions at Stratasys (Eden Prairie, MN, US). “Stratasys is enthusiastic to be an early partner in Siemens’ Additive Manufacturing Network. It will be a great platform for connecting the ecosystem and facilitating the accessibility and adoption of additive manufacturing.”

“Siemens’ Additive Manufacturing Network is a significant step for the industry in this direction,” says Michelle Bockman, global head of 3D Printing Commercial Expansion & Development, HP Inc. (Palo Alto, CA, US). “Platform users will have access to HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology providers, experts and tools to successfully help their adoption of additive manufacturing.”

“Collaborating with a vibrant ecosystem of industry leaders and start-ups is a necessary element for building knowledge and accelerating new innovative solutions to scale,” says Zvi Feuer, senior vice president of Manufacturing Engineering Software for Siemens PLM Software. “Our platform provides a unique capability to accumulate, store and reuse knowledge that can be utilized by diverse participants.”