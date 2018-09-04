Seemann Composites opens submarine bow dome production facility

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and officials from Seemann Composites (Gulfport, MS, US) cut the ribbon on the company’s new submarine bow dome production facility on Aug. 29 in Gulfport, MS, US. The project, a $4.6 million corporate investment, accommodates a contract with General Dynamics Electric Boat for the US Navy and creates 46 jobs.

“Thousands of workers on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are engaged in the production of some of the most sophisticated, high-tech products employed within the maritime and defense industries,” Governor Phil Bryant says. “Dozens more individuals on the Coast are now producing bow domes for US Navy submarines, strengthening our nation’s defense and Mississippi’s position as a frontrunner in the industry.”

Located in the Bayou Bernard Industrial Park, Seemann Composites constructed a 25,600-ft2 building to produce bow domes for the Navy’s Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarine, which will replace the Ohio Class Ballistic Missile Subs. The expansion was announced in July 2016.

The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance for site preparation and infrastructure needs.