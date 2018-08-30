Scania invests in Corebon

Scania Growth Capital (Södertälje, Sweden) announced on Aug. 20 it is investing SEK 35 million in Swedish material tech start-up Corebon AB (Arlöv, Sweden).

Corebon has reportedly developed a patented process, based on induction heating, for producing carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) components at a higher speed than existing methods. The quality of the produced carbon fiber component is also said to be improved, and energy consumption in production to be lower.

“Corebon has developed a truly disruptive method for production of carbon fiber components,” says Christian Zeuchner, partner at the management company of Scania Growth Capital. “The technology has the potential to fundamentally change the reach of carbon fiber in industrial applications, which traditionally has been limited due to long lead-time and high cost.”

Per-Arne Eriksson, head of Customised Truck Development at Scania, adds, “In the rapidly changing automotive industry, we see many opportunities to expand the use of carbon fiber composites to more applications as an enabler in product development, including in vehicle electrification.”

In addition to automotive, Corebon’s carbon fiber production method is applicable to products in industries such as telecommunication, aerospace and robotics.