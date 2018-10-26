Ramaco Carbon's innovation campus green-lighted

Wyoming carbon tech company Ramaco Carbon (Sheridan, WY, US) announced Oct. 12 that construction of the first phase of its innovation campus, named the iCAM (Carbon Advanced Materials), has been green-lighted by county officials.

Once built, the iCAM research center will host researchers from national laboratories, universities, private research groups and strategic manufacturing organizations. Groups will conduct applied research and development with one goal: To use the carbon found in coal to create advanced carbon based manufactured products.

The office, research lab and pilot building will contain approximately 10,000 ft2 of interior space which will house both research and strategic partners, as well as Ramaco Carbon’s current 3D print manufacturing operation. The iCAM research facility will be the first phase of the carbon tech innovation campus that which will also include a carbon based manufacturing center (iPark) and the Brook coal mine. Fittingly, the iCAM center will be located near the historic coal mining areas of Acme and Monarch on the Black Diamond Trail, where mining has been done in the Sheridan area since the late 1800’s. Once complete, it will be the world’s first vertically integrated coal resource, research and manufacturing complex.

The iCAM will help modernize and support innovation in the regional economy, and the coal industry as a whole,” says Randall Atkins, CEO of Ramaco Carbon. “The work done here in Sheridan will take coal from its traditional use in power generation, to an exciting alternative use of coal to carbon products.”

Pending completion of the iCAM scheduled for the spring of 2019, Ramaco Carbon will move its current Ramaco 3D operations into the new facility.