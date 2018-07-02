Owens Corning parters with CPIC to support growing wind energy demand

Owens Corning (Toledo, OH, US) announced June 26 that it has entered into a strategic cooperation and supply agreement with Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.(CPIC, Chongqing, China) for joint investment in technology, and construction and operation by CPIC of a new facility dedicated to the manufacture of high-modulus glass fiber products in China.

Global demand for high-modulus glass fiber products is expected to grow in the coming years. This high-performance glass fiber product enables the construction of longer, stronger, and lighter wind blades, which is critical to enhancing the competitiveness of wind energy and proliferating the use of composites in supporting alternative energy applications.

The new facility will be located in Chongqing, China. Expected to be operational by mid-2019, the facility will include a glass furnace with annual production capacity of 110,000 metric tons.

While Owens Corning and CPIC will work together to enhance quality and efficiency at the manufacturing operation, the companies will maintain independent commercial operations and continue to provide their respective product offerings to customers through separate commercial channels.