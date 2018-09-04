Montalvo awarded grant to develop individual tow tension control device

Montalvo (Gorham, ME, US), international specialists in web tension control, announced April 10 it has been awarded the next phase of a National Science Foundation (NSF, Alexandria, VA, US) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $750,000 to begin the development of prototype units of a new cost effective, precise, automated and continuous solution for individual tow tension control for composites manufacturing. After successfully completing their Phase I grant which is intended for feasibility studies and commercial review, Montalvo will utilize the Phase II funds to bring this new disruptive technology to a fully commercialized product. They are currently looking for additional partners interested in testing prototype units.

Director of Sales and Marketing, Bryon Williams says, “On average the NSF awards Phase I grants to approximately 10% of applicants. Upon completion of their Phase I grant, grantees are able to apply for Phase II funding, of which on average only 40% are successfully awarded. This is truly an amazing accomplishment and validation for what this technology can represent for composites manufacturing. We are excited to work with our partners in bringing this technology to commercialization and the market to improve quality, reduce waste, and increase productivity and automation in composites.”

Montalvo’s director of Engineering, Chris Osgood says,

“Our expertise in tension control technology gives a unique insight into the composites manufacturing processes and the problems that a lack of consistent, uniform and regulated individual tow tension control created. We’ve proven feasibility for our innovative concept which will present a major advancement in tow tension control methods and will revolutionize the composite manufacturing process to deliver a new level of controllability, uniformity and quality. Thanks to the National Science Foundation, the SBIR Phase II grant will give us the opportunity to begin the prototype development process, and eventual manufacturing ramp up, creating field trial units that can be tested and refined to meet the exact process requirement of the market. We couldn’t be more excited for this program and are very proud to be selected from the group of highly competitive candidates.”

Montalvo’s CEO, Robin Goodwin adds “Montalvo is deeply appreciative of the SBIR Phase II award from the National Science Foundation. It represents a combination of 70 years of expertise in the converting industry and an innovative culture focused on the future. We are excited about the opportunity we have in front of us and the value we will bring to the composites industry.”

“The National Science Foundation supports small businesses with the most innovative, cutting-edge ideas that have the potential to become great commercial successes and make huge societal impacts,” says Barry Johnson, director of the NSF’s Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships. “We hope that this seed funding will spark solutions to some of the most important challenges of our time across all areas of science and technology.”

Small businesses with Phase II grants are eligible to receive up to $500,000 in additional matching funds with qualifying third-party investment or sales.