Materion and EDRO announce distribution agreement

Materion Corporation (Mayfield Heights, OH, US) announced March 15 a distribution agreement with EDRO GmbH (Appenweier, Germany) and EDRO Specialty Steels, Inc. (Walnut, California, US) for Materion’s MoldMAX plastics tooling alloys. EDRO GmbH will become the exclusive distributor of MoldMAX alloys in Europe. EDRO Specialty Steels, Inc. will join ThyssenKrupp Copper and Brass Sales (Monroe, OH, US) as exclusive distributors of MoldMAX alloy products in North America.

"Our goal is to align with a strategic distribution partner committed to investing, servicing and growing the MoldMAX alloy brand amongst plastics processors and mold makers," says Clive Grannum, president, Materion Performance Alloys and Composites. “We look forward to working with EDRO as they are specifically focused on the plastics tooling industries and can provide our end users with a number of cost saving and performance sharing benefits.”

EDRO GmbH is part of the voestalpine organization which has a network of distributors throughout Europe that will stock and supply the full line of MoldMAX alloy products, including five alloys that meet specific property requirements. The stocking location for EDRO GmbH will be Appenweier, Germany, a centralized operation that will allow for faster delivery times to tool makers across Europe.

In North America, the distribution agreement will provide customers increased product availability supported by excellent service as EDRO Specialty Steels will be stocking all of Materion’s alloys for injection, blow molding and other plastic tooling segments.