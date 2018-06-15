KraussMaffei invests in second-hand machinery start-up

The KraussMaffei Group (Munich, Germany) announced June 6 it is investing in the German second-hand machinery start-up GINDUMAC GmbH (Kaiserslautern, Germany).

"The investment fits very well into our concept of marketing second-hand machinery internationally," says Dr. Frank Stieler, CEO of the KraussMaffei Group. "We are not only expanding our portfolio but are also strengthening our digital platform-based offering and are establishing the right prerequisites for further growth."

Through the investment, KraussMaffei will be able to fully map the life cycle of used plastics processing machinery. The second-hand machinery platform also covers composites machines. According to KraussMaffei offerings are to include a rental model for second-hand machinery and an “Old for New" concept that guarantees customers a fair market price for their used machine when they purchase a new one.