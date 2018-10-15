Kordsa joins EU-funded sustainability project

Global tire, construction reinforcement and composite technology company, Kordsa (Istanbul, Turkey) has joined a new project known as PolynSPIRE under the European Union's R&D and Innovation Program Horizon 2020.

The main objective of PolynSPIRE is to demonstrate a set of innovative, cost-effective and sustainable solutions for efficient recycling of plastics and thermoset resins.

Kordsa is among 22 partner organizations from 11 countries participating in the PolynSPIRE project under the Horizon 2020 program to strengthen the research and technology development capacity of Europe, promote university-industry cooperation and develop cooperation in various fields.

Lead by Research Centre for Energy Resources and Consumption (CIRCE, Zaragoza, Spain), the project has a duration of 48 months and addresses three pillars of innovation. The first pillar is the chemical recycling assisted by microwaves and smart magnetic catalysts. The second innovation is advanced additivities and high energy irradiation to enhance recycled plastics quality. These two innovations can lead up to 33% of fossil fuel direct reduction for the production of polyester, polyamide and polyurethane. As the third output of the Project, valorization of plastic waste as carbon source in steel industry is expected which can lead to reductions of around 80% of fossil carbon sources in electric arc furnaces.