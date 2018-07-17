Kaman Composites to skin Bell model 407, 409 and 412 helicopters

Kaman Composites has announced an agreement to build flight critical skin and skin-to-core composite assemblies for Bell model 407, 409 and 412 helicopters.

Kaman Composites – Wichita, Inc. (KCW, Wichita, KS, US), announced July 12 that Bell Helicopter (Fort Worth, TX, US) has signed a purchasing agreement for KCW to build flight critical skin and skin-to-core composite assemblies for Bell model 407, 409 and 412 helicopters. KCW, a subsidiary of Kaman Aerospace Group, Inc. (Bloomfield, CT, US) and part of its Aerosystems Division, is a supplier of complex composite structures, components and assemblies for the commercial and defense aerospace industry.

“This award demonstrates the strength in the ongoing collaboration between Kaman and Bell as we look forward to deliveries commencing later this year with production continuing through 2022,” says Mark Withrow vice president and general manager, Kaman Composites US.

