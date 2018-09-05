HK Research and Scott Bader form strategic alliance

HK Research Corp. (Hickory, NC, US), America’s leading gel coat expert, announced on May 8 a Strategic Cooperation agreement with Scott Bader (Northamptonshire, UK). Through this partnership, the companies plan to explore mutual interests in various markets, technologies and manufacturing areas to further strengthen their respective leading positions in the European and American gel coat markets.

“HK Research Corporation is pleased to work with a company that has an innovative and outstanding reputation in the world polymer market place,” says Richard Higgins, HK Research, president.

“Scott Bader is delighted to be able to cooperate with a company so focused on customer service, innovation and quality as HK Research,” says Jean-Claude Pierre, CEO of Scott Bader. “I am convinced that this new relationship will soon bear fruits to bring new innovative solutions to the gel coat markets our companies serve or target.”