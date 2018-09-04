Gabriel Performance Products acquires Royce International

Specialty chemicals company Gabriel Performance Products (Akron, OH, US) announced on April 6 the acquisition of Royce International (Sarasota, FL, US).

Royce is a custom solutions provider of specialty epoxy resins, diluents, curing agents and additives. These are sold under the RoyOxy trademark into CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers) applications. Royce’s technical sales and R&D team is dedicated to providing customized solutions to its customers.

“The acquisition of Royce further expands Gabriel’s offerings of solutions for the Coatings, Adhesives and Composites markets,” says Seth Tomasch, CEO of Gabriel. “Royce’s diversified product portfolio, technical support and formulation expertise will allow us to provide a broader array of products and services to our customers.”

Harry Anand, CEO of Royce, says, “Customers of both companies will be served well by this acquisition. Combined, the two companies will have a broader line of specialty products, technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities.”

Royce Associates East Rutherford, NJ, US), a sister company of Royce International, is not a part of the transaction and will continue to manufacture and supply its line of reductive chemicals, solvent and basic dyes, color concentrates, additives and other specialty chemicals.

Gabriel intends to retain all product lines and their respective brand names. The acquisition follows Gabriel’s announced acquisitions of Ranbar Electrical Materials (Harrison City, PA, US), InChem's (Charlotte, NC, US) proprietary Phenoxy Resin business and the BASF Versamid polyamide curing agent product line.