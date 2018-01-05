Employment opportunity: Director of Engineering

World class composites manufacturer TenCate Performance Composites is seeking a Director of Engineering who thrives in a dynamic work environment. The role is responsible for leading all global Engineering activities for development of continuous fiber thermoplastic composite materials for applications in recreation, medical orthopedic, consumer electronics and other industrial markets. The position will take responsibility for the company’s technology and technical teams in California and Guangzhou, China.

The Director of Engineering role will be responsible for development of thermoplastic uni-directional tapes, laminates and parts. Industry expertise in materials, processing equipment including automation, tooling, design, analysis and testing of thermoplastic composites is required. Responsibility will be from raw material through production hand off and support. Experience in working with customers on applications for composites is required. The candidate will possess strong management skills and the ability to work with diverse groups internationally. Works with in fast pace deadlines yet able to identify longer term technology trends and improvements.

Interested applicants may apply here: https://www.ziprecruiter.com/job/2d0fb549

Special Skills:

Knowledge of thermoplastic composites and expertise in project management. Mandarin a plus.

Physical Demands:

The duties of this position are performed in office, laboratory and production settings. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to work “hands on” with engineers, technicians and operators. Physical activities will include walking and standing, lifting and use of hands.

Travel

International (primarily US/China) is heavy (50%).

Responsibilities:

Works with company president on all matters related to technology strategy, engineering developments, applications with customers and other engineering related activities.

Collaborates closely with additional senior management (Commercial, Operational, Finance) to ensure engineering activities align with market needs and high-level business goals.

Translates new product ideas into goals and actions, identifies resources required to achieve goals, develop processes and technologies and drive products to completion to achieve defined goals.

Manages all technology-related activities including R&D, process design and engineering, applications engineering, customer support, operations support.

Ensures that projects are tracking to meet objectives, schedule and budget. Reviews resource allocations of projects and completes periodic review with management group.

Builds and structures teams to effectively deliver against business and technical objectives. Develops people in the organization with effective coaching and assignments to projects and tasks which leverages skills, gets the job done and grows the employee.

Attends and represents the company at conferences, trade shows or industry meetings as appropriate. Visits, engages and leverages outside organizations including customers and suppliers to enhance, promote or commercialize company processes and products.

Job Description and Essential Functions:

“Be Humble, Hungry and Smart. Be Forthright, Receptive, Approachable, Helpful, an Expert but Persuasive.”

Minimum 15-years of successful progression in product development, research and engineering leadership roles in composite materials (preferably thermoplastics).

Minimum 5-years of experience in Engineering management in composites market (preferably thermoplastics).

Thorough understanding of the present state of the composites industry.

Thorough contemporary understanding of basic and applied R&D, intellectual property issues and process scale-up with expertise in materials including composites, polymers, adhesives, coatings, etc.

Track record of developing commercially successful products.

Excellent communication and presentation skills with technical and business acumen to work in close collaboration with the president, in addition to the management group, employees and external partners including customers, suppliers and others within and outside of the industry.

Project management expertise with focus on objectives, schedule and budget.

Knowledge of environmental regulations in the US and China and how the regulations impact the manufacturing processes, materials and products.

Certificates, Licenses and Registrations:

Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Materials Science or related fields is required, advanced degree preferred if practical and hands on.

Professional Engineer certification a plus.

Lean, Six Sigma certifications a plus.

Language Skills: