Composites Germany invites papers

The trade association Composites Germany (Frankfurt, Germany) invites presentations for the upcoming 4th International Composites Congress (ICC), which will take place in Stuttgart November 5-6, 2018.

This Composites Germany Congress is a unique event, covering all areas of the composites industry. The group invites submissions for presentations on the following themes under the guiding title "Composites - On the Path to Becoming a Key Industry?" The themes include:

Efficient processes / Integrative production technology / Additive Manufacturing

Multimaterial solutions

Market developments

SMC / BMC

Pultrusion

Responsible care (sustainability, recycling)

Standardization

Hybrid Thermoplastic Molding

Public/private cooperations (industry-research, industry-industry)

The ICC event will be held just before the Composites Europe trade fair, which takes place November 6-8, 2018. The featured partner country at the ICC this year will be Austria. The event will include a panel discussion about “Composites in construction and infrastructure.”

If interested, please submit your presentations to the Composites Germany office no later than March 9, 2018 to: congress@composites-germany.org. Submission forms can be downloaded from the Composites Germany website (www.composites-germany.org) under the “Dates” tab, or request them by email: congress@composites-germany.org.