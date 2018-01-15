Composites Germany invites papers

Sara Black
News Post: 1/15/2018

The trade association Composites Germany (Frankfurt, Germany) invites presentations for the upcoming 4th International Composites Congress (ICC), which will take place in Stuttgart November 5-6, 2018. 

This Composites Germany Congress is a unique event, covering all areas of the composites industry. The group invites submissions for presentations on the following themes under the guiding title "Composites - On the Path to Becoming a Key Industry?" The themes include:

  • Efficient processes / Integrative production technology / Additive Manufacturing
  • Multimaterial solutions
  • Market developments
  • SMC / BMC
  • Pultrusion
  • Responsible care (sustainability, recycling)
  • Standardization
  • Hybrid Thermoplastic Molding
  • Public/private cooperations (industry-research, industry-industry)

The ICC event will be held just before the Composites Europe trade fair, which takes place November 6-8, 2018. The featured partner country at the ICC this year will be Austria. The event will include a panel discussion about “Composites in construction and infrastructure.”

If interested, please submit your presentations to the Composites Germany office no later than March 9, 2018 to: congress@composites-germany.org. Submission forms can be downloaded from the Composites Germany website (www.composites-germany.org) under the “Dates” tab, or request them by email: congress@composites-germany.org. 

