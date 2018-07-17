Composites Evolution opens new UK prepreg manufacturing facility

The company has now completed the final stage of its move to a new prepreg manufacturing facility in Chesterfield, UK.

Composite materials supplier Composites Evolution (Chesterfield, UK) has now completed the final stage of its move to a new prepreg manufacturing facility in Chesterfield, UK.

"This exciting development of our business concludes several years of investment in product development and commercialization. Our production launch products include the Evopreg range of epoxy prepregs for both components and tooling, as well as the ground-breaking PFA-based Evopreg-PFC prepregs that provide exceptional fire performance,” says Dr. Brendon Weager, technical director for Composites Evolution. “All of these products have been developed by our in-house team for aerospace, automotive, mass transport, construction and motorsport applications."

