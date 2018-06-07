c-m-p gmbH expansion includes new manufacturing facility

A second office building and second manufacturing hall will be added to the prepreg manufacturer’s Heinsberg-Oberbruch location in response to business growth.

Scott Francis
News Post: 6/7/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Prepreg manufacturer c-m-p GmbH (Heinsberg, Germany) announced June 5 the company will expand its offices and manufacturing facilities. The expansion is in response to business growth in the first two quarters of 2018 and in July 2018.

A second office building will be added to the company’s Heinsberg-Oberbruch location and a second manufacturing hall is expected to be completed by August 2018, increasing the  production, storage and laboratory space from 1800 m² to 3900 m². Installation of a new prepreg system is scheduled for October of 2018.

The new CP201 system enables curing at low temperatures and is temperature-resistant up to 190°C. According to c-m-p GmbHmanufacturing using the new prepreg system is expected to start in November 2018.

 

