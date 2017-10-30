Boeing begins 777X production

The Boeing company (Everett, WA, US) kicked off production of the 777X aircraft with a company ceremony on October 23. The “reveal” included a video showing an automated manufacturing cell that drills the all- carbon fiber wing spar for the 777’s 72m-long composite wings; two spars are made for each wing in the new Composite Wing Center (CWC) in Everett (see this link for previous CW coverage of the CWC: https://www.compositesworld.com/news/boeing-opens-1-billion-777x-composite-wing-center ). The spars are made using automated manufacturing equipment from Electroimpact Inc. (Mukilteo, WA, US). The video from the production kickoff can be found on Boeing’s Facebook page, at this link: https://www.facebook.com/Boeing/videos/1849110605117468/ .