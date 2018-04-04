AXYZ acquires WARDJet

AXYZ International (Burlington, ON, Canada), a leading global manufacturer of CNC router systems and CNC knife systems, announced on April 3 the acquisition of WARDJet (Tallmadge, OH, US), a firm that manufactures waterjet cutting machines and offers custom waterjet solutions to a variety of industries.

AXYZ president, Alf Zeuner, who will oversee the combined company as president, says, “AXYZ believes in providing localized sales and service support through our own offices. This ensures fast and reliable customer service. We want to bring this same value to WARDJet’s customers.” Both firms have become industry leaders by offering customized products tailored to the specific needs of the end user. The synergy between the two companies makes the WARDJet move to join AXYZ International a logical one. For some potential clients a water jet cutting system may be the best option for the materials to be cut, while for others CNC router or knife technology is the preference.

WARDJet products will continue to be made in the US at their Ohio facility and will now be supported by AXYZ’s global network of sales and support offices. Founder Richard Ward will retain the title of WARDJet president and says that he is looking forward to the next steps for the business he founded 23 years ago.