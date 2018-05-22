Ascent Aerospace recognized with Lockheed Martin Elite Supplier award

Global Tooling Systems, a subsidiary of Ascent Aerospace, was presented the award for tooling and support provided for the F-35 Lightning II.

Scott Francis
News Post: 5/22/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

Global Tooling Systems (Macomb, MI, US), a subsidiary of Ascent Aerospace (Santa Ana, CA, US) and a leading provider of intelligent assembly systems for aircraft manufacturing, was recognized by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (Bethesda, Maryland, US) as an Elite top performing supplier during a May 17 award ceremony in Macomb, MI, US. The company was presented the award for tooling and support provided for the F-35 Lightning II, including assembly jigs, work stands and other production tools for manufacturing the stealth multirole fighter jet. 
 
 

Editor Pick

Made In Space to propose Phase II of Archinaut technology to NASA

The core technology of Archinaut is the Extended Structure Additive Manufacturing Machine, an additive manufacturing capability that enables manufacturing of large structures in space.

News

AWEA releases US Wind Industry Annual Market Report

Ascent Aerospace recognized with Lockheed Martin Elite Supplier award

Made In Space to propose Phase II of Archinaut technology to NASA

CTC Global and Pakistan Cables partner to manufacture ACCC Conductor

IACMI, DuPont, Fibrtec and Purdue University explore new thermoplastics manufacturing process

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.