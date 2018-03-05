ACMA launches online composites education resource

The American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA, Arlington, VA, US) announced May 3 the launch of DiscoverComposites.com – a new resource geared toward educating end users about the possibilities of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composite materials. The website is the part of ACMA's ongoing effort to help the industry speak with a unified voice about the benefits and possibilities of composite materials.

"For decades, the composites industry [has] needed a concise and unified message that showcases the ways composites solve critical problems," says Tom Dobbins, ACMA President. "While some industries have already embraced FRP composites, there are many others that could be using our materials and have not. ACMA expects this effort to be a catalyst for change."

DiscoverComposites.com features an introduction to the basics of composite materials, their benefits, how they're made, how they compared to other materials, and a wealth of case studies and market applications. The website also features rebuttals to some commonly held myths about FRP and a comprehensive list of standards and guides developed by ACMA and other members of the composites community.

ACMA encourages any designer or engineer who wants to learn more about composites to visit DiscoverComposites.com and to strongly consider composites in their material selection processes.

"The biggest obstacle many ACMA members face is that their target customers are not aware of everything composites have to offer," says Dobbins. "DiscoverComposites.com has everything our industry needs to help end users see the value of composites."

The website is complemented by collateral and messages for ACMA members to use in their own outreach and marketing. ACMA has created a variety of materials, including templates for brochures and PowerPoint presentations, which ACMA members can use in their efforts to help spread the word about the benefits of composites to end users, designers, engineers and specifiers. These materials, which are available in the MyACMA portal, support ACMA's work to raise awareness of composites and establish a strong brand for the industry.