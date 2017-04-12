A350-1000 receives type certification

The A350-1000, the longest version of the Airbus A350 XWB aircraft family, has received its type certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Also on board of the new widebody aircraft are various FACC components and systems.

“We congratulate Airbus on receiving the type certification for the A350-1000, which marks an important highlight in the aircraft program less than a year after its first flight," says Robert Machtlinger, FACC CEO. “My special thanks go to our customer Airbus for the trust and good cooperation.”

At the same time, he emphasized the achievements of the employees: "The certification followed a 1600-hour flight test campaign. We are proud that our innovative lightweight components installed on the A350-1000 have overcome this important hurdle with flying colors.”

FACC components from all three divisions are on board the A350-1000. FACC Engines & Nacelles supplies weight-optimized translating sleeves and engine components, FACC Interiors the door linings, smoke detector panels, housings and bins. And the spoilers and winglets come from FACC Aerostructures. As an Airbus technology partner for many years, FACC was already involved in the successful shorter model, the A350-900, and was able to make the most of the experience gained from it in the latest model of the A350 XWB program.

The Type certification is a requirement for the aircraft to enter commercial service. This milestone comes after an intensive phase of flight test trials that have taken its airframe and systems beyond their design limits to ensure the aircraft successfully meets all airworthiness criteria.

The A350-1000 is the latest member of Airbus’ leading widebody family, showing high level of commonality with the A350-900 with 95% common systems part numbers and same type rating. As well as having a longer fuselage to accommodate 40 more passengers than the A350-900 (in a typical 3-class configuration), the A350-1000 also features a modified wing trailing-edge, new six-wheel main landing gears and more powerful Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines. To date 11 customers from five continents have ordered a total of 169 A350-1000s.