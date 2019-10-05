10/5/2019

Product Roundup: September 2019

CW’s roundup of new products for the composites industry – the past month has seen innovations from Airtech, Ashland, CoreTech, Johns Manville, Karl Mayer, KraussMaffei, PRF Composite Materials, RTP Co., SHD Composite Materials and Zetec.

Scott Francis

Senior Editor, CompositesWorld

