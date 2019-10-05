10/5/2019
Product Roundup: September 2019
CW’s roundup of new products for the composites industry – the past month has seen innovations from Airtech, Ashland, CoreTech, Johns Manville, Karl Mayer, KraussMaffei, PRF Composite Materials, RTP Co., SHD Composite Materials and Zetec.
Source | Airtech
Composite materials and innovations are constantly evolving. In addition to industry news, features, blog posts and podcasts, CW also maintains a comprehensive collection of product announcements. This roundup includes links to regular posts concerning the latest products of interest to the composites industry.
Recent innovations include:
- Airtech’s Wrightlease 4 pressure-sensitive tape
- Ashland’s Solvester brand of laminating adhesives
- CoreTech System’s molding simulation software in Turkish
- Johns Manville’s three nylon thermoplastic organosheet product series
- Karl Mayer SIM.PLY thermoplastic UD tape production line
- KraussMaffei’s EcoStar, RimStar and RimStar Smart mixing and metering machines
- PRF Composite Materials’ RP542-4 epoxy prepreg system for unidirectional and woven carbon fiber fabrics
- RTP Co. CCX conductive compounds
- SHD Composite Materials Inc.’s benzoxazine prepreg
- Zetec scanner for versatile ultrasonic testing